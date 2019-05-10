When it comes to WWE v. AEW, the former appears to be changing a lot of programs around the world.

Toni Storm made an appearance for Stardom this past weekend. She was supposed to continue the momentum from that show and face Bea Priestley on 5/16 at Korakuen Hall. Priestley just recently won the World of Stardom Title. Stardom then announced that the match wouldn't be taking place.

For the upcoming Korakuen Hall show on May 16, the previously announced match between Toni Storm and Bea Priestley will not take place due to circumstances beyond our control. Thank you for undestanding. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 8, 2019

There have been issues before with WWE U.K. talent appearing in certain promotions. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, WWE were the ones who ended the idea of the match taking place, due to it being their top U.K. Women's Champion potentially losing against someone from AEW. Priestley was expected to retain the title, making WWE worried about backlash.

Priestley will now defend her title against Hazuki while Toni battles Kagetsu.