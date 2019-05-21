Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will take place for the title at the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown event.

"I will become #WWEChampion and each one of you will ADMIRE ME and RESPECT ME - and you will LOVE ME!!!" - @HEELZiggler #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2m7CiFD92U — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019

As noted, Ziggler returned to WWE on tonight's SmackDown after being on a hiatus for several months. He attacked Kofi and destroyed him at ringside. Ziggler later appeared before the crowd and said he attacked Kofi because he should've been the one getting Kofi's push over the past few months, including the WrestleMania 35 win.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card for WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

50-Man Battle Royal