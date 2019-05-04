Donald Cerrone continued his winning ways, handling Al Iaquinta over five rounds in the main event of UFC Fight Night 151. The entire card aired live on ESPN+ from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and the Canadian Tire Centre.

Cerrone picked up a decision victory and his UFC-leading 17th post-fight bonus in the process. The win was also his 23rd inside the Octagon, another high-water mark for the promotion, as he has won three in a row and four of five overall.

In the co-main event, Derek Brunson topped Elias Theodorou, with Shane Burgos besting Cub Swanson, Merab Dvalishvili defeating Brad Katona, Walt Harris stopping Serghei Spivac and Andrew Sanchez getting by Marc-Andre Barriault in other main card action.

Complete results can be found below:

* Donald Cerrone def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)

* Derek Brunson def. Elias Theodorou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Shane Burgos def. Cub Swanson via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

* Merab Dvalishvili def. Brad Katona via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Walt Harris def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (strikes) at :50 of Round 1

* Andrew Sanchez def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Macy Chiasson def. Sarah Moras via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of Round 2

* Vince Morales def. Aiemann Zahabi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Nordine Taleb def. Kyle Prepolec via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Matt Sayles def. Kyle Nelson via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:16 of Round 3

* Arjan Bhullar via Juan Adams via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Cole Smith def. Mitch Gagnon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)