WWE announced multiple segments and matches for this Monday's episode of RAW. First up, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will have a double contract signing with Charlotte and Lacey Evans. Lynch will be defending her titles, in separate matches, against Evans and Charlotte at next Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV.

This week's MizTV will feature Roman Reigns. For Miz, he'll be taking on Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match at Money in the Bank while Reigns will be matched up against Drew McIntyre.

The four RAW entrants in the Women's MITB Ladder Match (Naomi, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, and Dana Brooke) will face off in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Other matches announced: Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre.