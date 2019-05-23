- As noted, Bray Wyatt is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist with Wyatt's creepiest moments. You can watch above.

- WWE stock was down 1.06% today, closing at $76.64 per share. Today's high was $76.98 and the low was $75.71.

- Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today and said his new alliance with Shane McMahon is what's best for business.

McIntyre wrote, "An alliance that will not only serve our best interests, but more importantly the best interests of the entire @WWE Universe #BestForBusiness"

