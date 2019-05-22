Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Digital Spy and said a battle against WWE UK Champion WALTER would be a dream match for many fans.

"If I was to pick an opponent [from WWE NXT UK] that might be interesting for the fans to watch I'd say myself and Walter," McIntyre said. "It might be a bit of a spectacle for everybody to watch and the story is simple – two big lads battering each other."

The Scottish Psychopath also commented on the NXT UK stable of Gallus, featuring Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers, Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey, and said he keeps an eye on his countrymen.

"I'm always keeping an eye on Gallus," McIntyre said. "I took Wolfgang's first wrestling lesson about 16 or 17 years ago."