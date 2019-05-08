Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Express UK and said he'd like a match with John Cena before he calls it quits on his career.

"A match with John Cena is on my list," McIntyre said. "I never had a singles match with John Cena. Before he hangs it up officially I definitely want that match. A victory would be another notch on my belt."

On a related note, Drew trains at the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa, FL that Cena has trained at for several years. They recently tweeted this clip of The Scottish Psychopath pulling 500 pounds: