Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Indian Express to promote tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view and said he's hoping to win the briefcase tonight.

"I am for sure a champion in waiting and am hoping to win the Money in the Bank and speed up the process. Since I have never had a title shot that MITB contract will guarantee an opportunity whenever I decide the time." McIntyre continued, "I have been very patient and it's been a year now with zero opportunities. So my patience has run out, and I will win the MITB and cash it in becoming the champion."

McIntyre said he will be keeping an eye on everyone in the men's Ladder Match, but he believes he is the biggest threat. The match will also feature Ricochet, Randy Orton, Ali, Andrade, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

"Everybody," McIntyre said when asked who he will keep his eye on during the match. "Randy Orton has the experience, Ricochet being an incredible flyer. But I consider myself as the biggest threat."