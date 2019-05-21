Drew McIntyre is currently backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown in Providence, Rhode Island, according to PWInsider. McIntyre will be appearing on tonight's show.

McIntyre will be on tonight's SmackDown under the WWE Wild Card Rule, likely appearing with Shane McMahon to continue the feud with Roman Reigns. Reigns is scheduled to face Elias in a Money In the Bank rematch tonight. He's also scheduled to face Shane at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

There's no word yet on other RAW Superstars appearing under the Wild Card Rule tonight, but others are also expected to appear for the new WWE 24/7 Title, currently held by R-Truth. Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.