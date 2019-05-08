- Roman Reigns and Elias did not appear live on this week's WWE SmackDown because they are on tour in Europe with the RAW brand, but WWE released this post-SmackDown footage of Elias talking to Sarah Schreiber. She asked about where he gets the confidence he has going into the Money In the Bank match against Reigns.

"My reflection," Elias answered. "When Roman Reigns looks in the mirror he sees his true self, a weak, broken down shell of what he used to be. But when I look in the mirror I see the greatest acquisition in SmackDown Live history. The power of Elias has been insane and the support has been overwhelming."

Elias corrected Schreiber and said he wasn't talking about the support of the WWE Universe, he was talking about the support of people that actually matter, the kingmakers of WWE - the McMahon Family. Elias pointed to how Shane McMahon supported him on RAW in the beatdown to Reigns.

"At Money In the Bank, Roman Reigns is going to realize that he is no longer the one chosen to carry WWE on its back, because now and forever, WWE stands for Walk With Elias," he said."

- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live tapings from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY saw WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in tag team action.

- We noted before how The Singh Brothers returned to WWE 205 Live on the April 30 episode, taking a loss to The Lucha House Party. Sunil Singh and Samir Singh were also moved to the 205 Live roster from the SmackDown roster on the WWE website.

In an update, The Singh Brothers returned to 205 Live on this week's show and defeated two enhancement talents, David Kauffman and Kevin Lee. As seen below, the brothers took to Twitter after the win and said last week's loss doesn't count.

They wrote, "Last week didn't count. The streak continues. Still Undefeated. Still charismatic. #205Live @WWE"

On a related note, Lee was played by indie wrestler Lex Lee (@YoungLionLEE) while Kauffman was played by Kevin Coffman (@YoungLionKEV). They are known as The Jungle Kings on the indies and have appeared as enhancement talents for WWE in the past.

