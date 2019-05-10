- The above video is from WWE's Performance Center YouTube Channel. The video is of NXT Superstar Dan Matha sharing his story of how he became a certified skydiver.

- WWE just added the GIFs of the week on their GIPHY channel. This week's new GIFs include the demise of Rambling Rabbit, Vince McMahon's "I'm a genius" moment after creating the wild card rule, Akira Tozawa's smile, the Revival's reaction to a prank by the New Day, and Kevin Owen's "Can't we just be friends?" question to Big E.

You can check out all of WWE's GIFs here.

- Ember Moon shared on Twitter that she's ready for the Money in the Bank PPV after her talk with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Ali. Moon shared that after that chat she is more determined and refocused.

Moon is in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match along with Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Carmella, and Mandy Rose.

The Money in the Bank PPV is on May 19 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Below is Moon's Tweet: