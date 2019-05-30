As seen above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass to ask if they had any well wishes for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who has been dealing with some health issues and underwent heart surgery last week.

"Man, Ric is the G.O.A.T., bro," Enzo said. "Nothing but well wishes to that guy. I think he's indestructible."

Enzo joked that Flair could return to the ring next week and Cass joked that we will see The Nature Boy work WrestleMania 36 next year.

"One thing that's beautiful about WrestleMania. Although we don't work for that company, once you get one done, you are immortal. You are immortal," Enzo added."