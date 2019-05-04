Phil Labonte from the rock band, All That Remains, spoke with Anne Erickson about the band's current music video for "Everything's Wrong." The video featured Enzo Amore (aka nZo) and Labonte talked about his experience working with the former WWE star.

Initially, Labonte—the band's lead singer—was to play the role Enzo would eventually fill, but Labonte felt someone else needed to play that part in the video.

"I had a conversation with our record label, and they had cast me to play the part in the video that Enzo played," Labonte said. "I thought I was clear in our initial conversation I wasn't going to be playing that part and that I was going to be in the wedding band playing in the video. Then a couple days beforehand, they sent the final call sheet, and they still had me listed as being the actor. So, I got the phone with my manager, and I said, 'You have to find someone else. I don't want to be the actor. I don't want it to be about me. That's not how we want the video to be.'"

Someone involved in the project knew Enzo and brought him in for the video, Labonte said it was a positive experience working with him and was happy with how the video came out.

"So, we showed up one day, and there was Enzo," Labonte continued. "Apparently one of our production guys or director knew Enzo and called him up, and he was available. So, he jumped in, and when we showed up to do the video, he was there, we were like, 'This is super cool!' He was absolutely a dream to work with. He was great and did a great job, and we're happy with how it came out."

Below, you can hear the full interview with Phil Labonte and see the music video featuring Enzo.