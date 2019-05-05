- Today is Cinco De Mayo, so WWE shared the above video on YouTube about the most epic lucha libre moments. Some of the moments included in the video are Kalisto winning the U.S. Title on RAW in 2016, Rey Mysterio winning the 2006 Royal Rumble, the late Eddie Guerrero beating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at the 2004 No Way Out PPV, and Sin Cara making his WWE debut in 2011 on RAW.

- WWE.com editors made a list of teams who could be crowned the tag team champions on this Tuesday's SmackDown Live by Shane McMahon. After Jeff Hardy got injured, the Hardy Boyz had to relinquish the titles. Some of the teams that the editors listed were Finn and Ali, Shane and Elias, Heavy Machinery, and the B-Team.

One team that wasn't listed by the editors were The Colons (Primo and Epico). You can read the full list here.



- WWE wants you to tell them who you think will win the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. They shared the question on Instagram with writing: "Fill in the blank: The 2019 Men's #MITB #LadderMatch winner will be __________________!" Baron Corbin even responded with an arrow pointing at his name.

Besides Corbin, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Ali, Drew McIntyre, Andrade, and Ricochet will also be in the match. The Money In The Bank PPV will be on May 19.

