One of WWE's tweets is giving fans something to be annoyed about it. It's not what the tweet is about, which it's about a crossover event that is helping Samu Anoa'i. What is making some irritated is the phrase "sports-entertainment enthusiasts."

WWE's full quote was: "Sports-entertainment enthusiasts in Allentown, Pa. are in for an incredible treat this Wednesday night when WWE and WXWC4come together for a great cause."

Plenty of Twitter users told them to just use wrestling or wrestling fans. Some fans asked questions like who talks like this and what is a sports entertainment enthusiast?

One user even replied to the tweet that WWE should just change their name to WSE (World Sports Entertainment). Others said that AEW just stole all of the wrestling fans.

Below is WWE's tweet: