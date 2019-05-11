WWE announced a Fatal 4-Way match involving all four SmackDown entrants in this year's MITB Ladder Match for this Tuesday's SmackDown. It will be WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega).

As they continue to build up the WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens has invited the champ, Kofi Kingston, to the Kevin Owens Show on Tuesday.

Also teased last week by Paige, it was confirmed by WWE that Asuka and Kairi Sane will take on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Rose and Deville were victorious against Carmella and Ember Moon on last week's show.