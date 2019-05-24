- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode with Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER, Noam Dar vs. Mark Andrews, Travis Banks vs. Joseph Conners and more.

- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature Lana and Rusev in one car, and Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in the other. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"Lana and Rusev compete to prove who is No. 1, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville satisfy their sweet cravings en route to SmackDown Live!"

- As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor took to Twitter today and posted a photo of a ringside pre-show meeting he had with Triple H. He wrote, "A picture is worth a 1000 words ..."