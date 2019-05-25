Brock Lesnar is the most dangerous Superstar in WWE and with the Money In The Bank contract, he has his pick of when and where to strike. Victory for Brock is virtually guaranteed. But who will he choose and how will he do it? Reports are saying that Brock will announce on Monday that he's choosing Seth Rollins and that it will be a traditional singles match for the Universal Title. We'll explore this scenario but Brock could cash in on Seth or Kofi and it would still make sense.

Brock famously was the victim of Seth Rollins' "Heist of the Century" at WrestleMania 31 when Seth cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and pinned Brock's opponent, Roman Reigns, to win Brock's WWE Championship. Brock has wrestled Seth twice in singles matches since then and has failed to pin or submit him both times. Seth is in Brock's head and the only way for Brock to exorcise his demons is to take his Universal Championship back from Seth Rollins.

Brock Lesnar hasn't competed regularly on SmackDown in 15 years. Come October, that will change. SmackDown will become the first weekly wrestling show on a major broadcast network. Brock Lesnar loves money and exposure on a weekly national network television program will get Brock endorsement deals even more lucrative than the money he's already making as the top star in WWE. Brock faced Kofi Kingston once in singles competition and destroyed him. Brock dominated the RAW roster for years, it makes sense for Brock to leave RAW and jump to SmackDown so that he can be seen on a national stage every week facing new competition.

Here are five possible scenarios for Brock's cash-in attempt starting with the most likely scenario moving to wild speculation loosely grounded in reality. In the comments below, share what you'd like to see Brock do and which show you'd like to see Brock on this fall.

1. Brock announces he'll cash in on Seth at Super Showdown

Brock & Heyman will march down to the ring and in an 6 minute promo to start RAW, Heyman will pick apart Rollins' Beast Slayer mythos. Heyman will drive the narrative that in a one on one match Rollins' speed & skill cannot match Lesnar's power. Heyman will assert that with his new contract extension, Lesnar doesn't have the distractions he had going into WrestleMania 35 and he will destroy Seth Rollins and lead WWE into mainstream glory.

Lesnar got the first strike in both matches the two have had and he will in this meeting as well. Lesnar will use his power to intimidate and stun Rollins. Lesnar will do his best to keep Rollins grounded. Rollins was able to turn the tables on Lesnar at Battleground '15 using his agility to land on his feet out of a German suplex following with a superkick to Lesnar followed by attacking Lesnar's knees. In their most recent meeting, Rollins got in his offense after hitting Lesnar in his most vulnerable point: Brock's groin. Lesnar's groin has been a target for opponents since The Undertaker attacked it at Summerslam '15.

A well-timed low blow against Lesnar was effective for Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles in their matches with Brock as well. The main way to beat Lesnar is with a barrage of finishing moves: Reigns hit him with three Superman Punches before defeating Lesnar with a Spear at SummerSlam '18, Goldberg hit two Spears before executing his Jackhammer finisher for the win at Survivor Series '16, Rollins victory over Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 occurred after hitting his Avada Kedavra finisher before following up with three Curb Stomps to keep Lesnar down for good. Unless Seth can figure out a new way to defeat Brock, Lesnar will leave Super Showdown as the new Universal Champion.

2. Brock surprises Kofi after his match with Ziggler at Super Showdown

Kofi and Ziggler will have a great match at Super Showdown with Kofi likely coming out on top. Kofi is on a streak of giving the best performances of his career right now and that won't change here. Unfortunately for Kofi, if Brock decides to cash in his Money In The Bank contract after Kofi has been weakened, Kofi cannot win.

Kofi and Brock have had only one match together and it was at Beast in the East in 2015. Kofi got in the first strikes in their match after avoiding Brock's first charge. Kofi tried attacking Lesnar's legs but his strikes had little to no effect on Lesnar. Unless Kofi can hit Trouble In Paradise early, Lesnar will destroy him. Aside from Roman Reigns, no one on the current SmackDown roster has been built up enough to take down Brock. Lesnar will reign as the WWE Champion as SmackDown makes its debut on a national broadcast stage on the FOX network in October with no worthy challengers in his path.

3. Brock surprises Seth and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam

Brock doesn't need to face a champion at Super Showdown to take home a large payday. Since 2015, Brock has had featured non-title matches with The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Rusev, The Big Show, Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton. Lesnar can bide his time until SummerSlam in Toronto.

Drew McIntyre has positioned himself as the next top contender on RAW for Seth Rollins' Universal Title. Drew has pinned Seth in singles matches three times in the past year with Seth only getting one victory over McIntyre via pinfall. After a hard fought match, McIntyre will come out winning his first Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Lesnar will stun the WWE Universe by showing up in Toronto and cashing in on McIntyre, elevating the Scottish Psychopath to a new echelon of WWE competitors but taking away his newly won title.

Drew McIntyre was labeled by Vince McMahon as "The Chosen One" and Lesnar can help Drew get to that next level in the company with a program for the Universal Championship. This feud could continue all the way to Royal Rumble 2020 before setting up Brock's retirement match at WrestleMania 36.

4. Seth Rollins betrays Kofi Kingston with a steel chair

Ever since Seth turned on The SHIELD to align with Triple H in 2014, the audience has been conditioned to not trust Seth Rollins with a steel chair. Because of the new Wild Card Rule, Seth and Kofi tagged together this past Monday on RAW. Although Seth is a babyface now, WWE fans know his past and know that the last time Seth was at the top of the company, he did everything he could to hold on to that spot until his body gave out on him.

With Brock having the Money In The Bank contract, everything that Seth has worked for is being threatened without the possibility of a fair match even taking place. When Bayley cashed in her contract on Charlotte, the referee started the match before Charlotte could even get to her feet. Why should Seth allow himself to be in that position at all? Seth's best strategy to avoid Brock beating him without a fair fight would be to betray Kofi's trust and lay him out with a steel chair.

This would give Brock an opportunity to use his cash-in attempt on Kofi and preserve Seth's spot as the top guy of RAW. Brock could pin Kofi easily and become the face of SmackDown as it makes its way to FOX on October 4th.

5. Paul Heyman creates a new stable of athletes: Shelton Benjamin, Baron Corbin, Shayna Baszler, Chad Gable, Ronda Rousey, and Brock for SmackDown's debut on FOX

Multiple sources have said that FOX wants a more sports focussed approach to SmackDown when it debuts on the network in October. A great way to highlight that is to push talent with backgrounds in other competitive sports outside of WWE. The program will begin with WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who regained his title from Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam '19. Reigns will defend his title in the main event of the first SmackDown on FOX in a Fatal 4 Way match against Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Daniel Bryan.

The match itself will be an eye-popping display of athleticism with Owens and Bryan bumping all over the place. After Orton is able to hit an RKO on a distracted Reigns, he'll be attacked from behind by Baron Corbin. Kevin Owens will slide into the ring trying to take advantage of Reigns, but he'll be intercepted by Lesnar's college roommate & good friend, Shelton Benjamin. Before Daniel Bryan can react, he'll be launched in a German suplex by Chad Gable through the Spanish announce table.

The opening of Lesnar's theme music will pierce through the bedlam and everyone will shift their attention to Lesnar and Heyman striding toward the ring followed by new SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler. Heyman will hand the referee the Money In The Bank briefcase and Lesnar will pick up the easy win with Corbin, Gable, Benjamin, Rousey, and Baszler surrounding the ring.

Heyman will announce that a new "Dangerous Alliance" has formed to give WWE a much needed injection of REALITY. This stable of "legitimate" athletes will dominate WWE, collecting all the titles they can with Brock and Heyman leading the way.

While WWE's creative imagination for Lesnar has stagnated, our readers imaginations have not. Do a little fantasy booking and show off what you've got in the comments below.