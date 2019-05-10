Some major changes have been made to New Japan Pro Wrestling's Best of the Super Juniors. NJPW announced that El Desperado and Flip Gordon will no longer be competing in the tournament. El Desperado had to withdraw due to injury while Flip Gordon is dealing with visa issues. Both competitors were in B Block of the BOSJ.

Just a few days ago (May 7th), El Desperado suffered a broken jaw in his match against Jun Kasai at TakaTaichi Mania 2 in Korakuen Hall. The doctor would not let him compete after, forcing his removal from the tournament.

Replacing El Desperado will be DOUKI while Ren Narita will replace Flip Gordon. In an in-character interview, NEVER Openweight Champion Taichi discussed the potential of DOUKI, stating he taught him everything he knows.

"This isn't just a case of me choosing a pinch hitter because Despe's hurt. Sooner or later, this was gonna happen," Taichi stated. "Ten years ago, I came across DOUKI, and taught him everything he knows from scratch. Now, a decade later, I've called him back to Japan. He was only just at TakaTaichi Mania the other day. Now you'd better believe me when I tell you, this guy is the real deal. Three days before the tournament starts and he's all ready to go- I know how to pick 'em, and I know how to train 'em. Super Junior? DOUKI is going to turn the whole thing upside down."

Ren Narita and DOUKI join a crowded B Block that includes Ryusuke Taguchi, Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero, YOH, Bandido, El Phantasmo, Robbie Eagles and BUSHI. The Best of the Super Juniors tournament begins on May 13th, with the finals on June 5th.



