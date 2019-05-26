NJPW has just announced that former IWGP tag team champions EVIL and SANADA will be at the opening day of G1 Climax 29.

Wrestlers that were announced before EVIL and SANADA were IWGP Heavyweight Kazuchika Okada, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, and the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger.

Also according to NJPW, the entrants for G1 Climax 29 will be announced at a later date.

G1 Climax 29 will be kicking off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 6.