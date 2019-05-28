Urijah Faber, who challenged for the UFC title multiple times, is ending his two-plus-year retirement this July to take on Ricky Simon at UFC on ESPN13+ from Sacramento. The bout will likely be part of the main card and be contested over three rounds in the bantamweight division.

Faber (34-10) stepped away to run Team Alpha Male full-time after a victory over Brad Pickett back in December 2016. He finished his 16-fight UFC career with 10 wins, including the bout vs. Pickett. "The California Kid" challenged for UFC gold four times, losing all four fights.

Simon (15-1) is a perfect 3-0 over his UFC run and is on an eight-fight win streak overall. This past February, the 26-year-old topped Rani Yahya at UFC 234.

UFC on ESPN 13+ takes place July 13 from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento. The card also features Cynthia Calvillo vs. Livinha Souza and Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall.

The bout was first reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

