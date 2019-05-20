- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch doing MMA training with Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, in Dublin, Ireland a few months back. This footage came from the new WWE 24 special on Lynch, which will replay on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW.

- WWE stock was down 1.90% today, closing at $78.56 per share. Today's high was $80.26 and the low was $78.09.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter today and joked about how he was forced to wear some of Braun Strowman's clothes after a luggage mishap with United Airlines.

Drake wrote, "Thanks @united for losing my bags & having zero idea of they'll get to me or not. Luckily for me I had a friend who wears the same size clothes. You don't skip leg day."

You can see the tweet with a funny photo of Maverick and Strowman below: