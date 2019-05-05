Earlier this week it was announced Goldberg will be heading to Saudi Arabia for WWE's event on June 7. While paydays for wrestlers are bigger at Saudi shows, the move was also reportedly to keep AEW from signing Goldberg. No word yet on if this is just a one-off deal, or for more dates.

An opponent has yet to be announced, although Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar has been rumored.

Earlier today a different WWE Superstar seemed interested in meeting up with Goldberg. Bobby Lashley commented on Twitter, "So I hear Goldberg is coming back..."

Goldberg later retweeted Lashley with a punch emoji. If a match was booked, this would be the first time the two Superstars met in the ring.