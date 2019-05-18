New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will be making his Australian debut at Southern Showdown. The NJPW event will be in Melbourne on June 29 at the Festival Hall and Sydney on June 30 at the UNSW Roadhouse.

The eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion will be joining other popular stars like the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White for Southern Showdown.

Tanahashi will be in action at both events. NJPW also announced that he will be available for meet and greets in Melbourne. They haven't announced the meet and greets for Sydney yet though.