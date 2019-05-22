On the final Road to Double or Nothing it was announced who will be the first contenders for the AEW World Championship.

The first will be the winner of the Casino Battle Royale on this Saturday's The Buy In pre-show. The other will be the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. Those two contenders will then meet at a later date for the title.

The following wrestlers have been announced so far for the Casino Battle Royale: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Private Party, and Shawn Spears.

Below are the rest of the highlights from the above video:

* This segment was shown previously, but we see Brandi Rhodes, Penelope Ford, and Britt Baker poolside. Ford goes off to grab some shots, Rhodes tells Baker she's her pick at Double or Nothing against Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae and the other two are no competition. Cut to Rhodes in her office, talking with Rose on facetime, saying she's got it in the bag and is the favorite to win. Rose thanks her for that. Rhodes then facetimes with Rae and says the same thing. Rhodes looks at the camera and smirks.

* Jack Whitehall (comedian/actor) talks to AEW President Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes about starting up the company. Both Rhodes and Khan say they think their fanbase is the "lapsed fan" who have been looking for more in their wrestling since WWE really took things over after buying out WCW. Khan says he doesn't look at AEW as they are taking on WWE, but rather providing more wrestling to fans, and doesn't want to discourage fans from watching wrestling of any kind.

* Rhodes talks about how wrestling is so watered down today. Rhodes talks about his match against Dustin Rhodes and how it's a generational thing. He feels like there's been five matches in the last five months that were better than that whole era, which he acknowledges most people wouldn't accept.

Be sure to join our full live coverage of Double or Nothing on Saturday, beginning at 7 pm ET.