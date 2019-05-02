- Last night's WWE Worlds Collide special, the final of the series, saw Roderick Strong win the 20-man Battle Royal while Bianca Belair won the 18-woman Battle Royal. Above and below are clips from each match.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock turns 47 years old today. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor.

- WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has announced that next Wednesday's main event on the WWE Network will feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake defending their titles against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.

He wrote, "As General Manager of NXT UK, sometimes you have to take charge of things. So with their recent behavior in mind, next week in our main event @ZackGibson01 and @JamesDrake_GYT will defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championships against @KennyWilliamsUK and @iamamirjordan."

Next week's show, recently taped in Glasgow, will also feature Gallus' Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers.

You can see Saint's tweet below along with the plug for Gallus: