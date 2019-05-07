- This week's WWE RAW saw Lacey Evans defeat an enhancement talent named Allie Katrina. Allie was played by indie wrestler Alyx Sky (Ally Mozeleski). You can find her on Twitter at @alyxxskyy. Above is video from the loss to Evans and Evans' post-match angle with RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Evans will challenge Becky for her red brand title at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Cincinnati for this week's Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. EC3

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Rey Mysterio's son was back on WWE TV for this week's RAW. Dominick appeared in a backstage segment with his dad and then was stalked by WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. After Mysterio vs. Joe for the title was announced for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19, Joe later confronted Dominick and bullied him a bit backstage. Joe then yelled at Dominick to take a message back to his father - that Rey may have had the upperhand in last week's match, but Joe looks forward to taking pleasure in destroying Rey at the pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see if WWE uses Dominick in a ringside role at Money In the Bank. We've noted how they had plans for Dominick to be at ringside for Rey's loss to Joe at WrestleMania 35, but the SmackDown angle was nixed out of nowhere shortly before the big event. Dominick, who has been training for a pro wrestling career of his own, recently returned to the storylines after his dad was brought to the red brand in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

Below are a few shots from this week's appearance: