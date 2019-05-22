- As noted, Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE TV on last night's SmackDown and attacked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to set up their match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley trying to get a word from Kofi, who officially accepts the challenge.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics retain over Asuka and Kairi Sane by disqualification.

- Last night's SmackDown also saw Ali pick up a win over Andrade out of nowhere. Andrade took to Twitter after the match and looked ahead to his match with WWE Intercontinental Champion "Demon King" Finn Balor at Super ShowDown.

Andrade wrote, You pulled a fast one. Won't happen again .. but now I have to focus on Finn Balor because in 2 weeks I will humiliate like you and I will win the intercontinental championship!!!"

