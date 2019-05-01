Impact Wrestling today announced the launch of Impact Plus, which will replace their existing Global Wrestling Network streaming service. The video-on-demand (VOD) service will feature live monthly premium specials, instant access to their 3,000-plus hour library including past pay-per-views, original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.

The service is now available on all major OTT platforms and devices, including online at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription will be priced at just US $7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members. Annual subscriptions will also be available for US $71.99.

Impact's four major annual pay-per-view events will be available to purchase on the service. Fan who purchase a pay-per-view event on Impact Plus will also receive three months of free access to Impact Plus with each purchase.

The first live Impact Plus special, Code Red, will take place this Sunday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET in partnership with House of Glory. The show will be headlined by Johnny Impact & Taya Valkyrie vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards.

Impact sent us the press release below regarding the service: