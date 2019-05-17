Welcome to our live coverage of Impact Wrestling. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.



Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.



LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS SHORTLY

We kick off with a video package recapping of last week's IMPACT-- LAX tag victory, Madison Rayne victory, oVe victory, etc.

Knockouts Battle Royale

Jordynne Grace vs Madison Rayne vs Scarlett Bordeaux vs Tessa Blanchard vs. Carissa Rivera vs. Solo Darling vs. Tasha Steeles vs Ashley Vox vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Glenn Gilbertil

Glenn Gilberti comes out to trash talk, immediately gets tossed out of the ring by the ladies. He heads to announcing.

The group splits and stars fighting, separating groups into the corner. Steeles hurricanranas Blanchard, Solo Darling gets chops on Alisha Edwards, Bordeaux gets a backbreaker on Madison Raynes. Chaotic beginning to the match. The pace slows as Ashley Vox gets offense on Blanchard before Grace attempts to eliminate Vox. Blanchard eliminates Alyssa Rivera. Gilbertti continues to talk trash at the announce table. Solo Darling eliminates Steeles. Darling gets bumped off and eliminated. Blanchard tosses out Edwards in a show of strength, eliminating Edwards. Grace goes to work on Hogan, attempting an elimination. Blanchard tries to eliminate Grace, Hogan slides back in and eliminates Grace. Blanchard fights back off the apron and back into the ring. Bordeaux gets Rayne in the corner and rubs her ass in her face. Rayne gets up to recover and Taya Valkyrie comes out an attacks Rayne. Rayne gets eliminated by the remaining Hogan, Blanchard and Bordeaux.

We go to break.

We return, Blanchard hits a codebreaker on Hogan, Bordeaux hits a powerbomb on Blanchard. Bordeaux and Hogan team up on Blanchard before Hogan super kicks Bordeaux then clotheslines her out. Hogan and Blanchard left. The women are exhausted. Blanchard and Hogan exchange blows. Hogan goes for a hurricanrana and Blanchard reverses into a powerbomb over the ropes but hogan grabs the ropes. The two battle on the apron. Hogan goes for a german suplex, Blanchard block. Blanchard grabs Hogan's leg and eliminates her. Gilbertti goes in and eliminates Blanchard and wins.

A video package showing Willie Mack in the parking lot. Elgin greets him, the two exchange words and fight. Elgin powerbombs Mack against a U-Haul truck and leaves.