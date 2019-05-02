- As seen above, WWE has released a rare clip from this week's WWE Network Hidden Gems addition with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Sgt. Slaughter doing battle. The match took place under the short-lived Pro Wrestling USA promotion on August 16, 1985 at The Meadowlands. The full upload on the WWE Network runs just over one hour.

- Indie veteran Pat Buck is working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. Buck owns the WrestlePro promotion and the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy with RAW Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins.

- Today marks four years since WWE Producer Adam Pearce joined the company. The former NWA Champion marked the milestone on Twitter.

He wrote, "Four years ago today, I officially joined the WWE family. It's been a hell of a ride ever since. To EVERYONE at:@[email protected]@WWE You've changed the lives of my family for the better, and you have my infinite gratitude for it."

