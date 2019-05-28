- As seen above, AEW has released a new promo for their All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre near Chicago. This is the same place where All In was held in 2018.

- As noted, the Starrcast III convention has been announced for Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1 in Chicago during Labor Day weekend. It will be held at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg. This is also the same weekend as AEW's All Out. Starrcast has since announced full details on the event at this link, including their hotel partners. PWInsider reports that the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg hotel sold out almost immediately after the event was announced. They have five other hotel partners in the area for those who plan on attending. Bracelets for the convention will go on sale next Wednesday at 8pm ET.

- Bleacher Report Live has their official All Elite Wrestling page online. It confirms that AEW Fyter Fest will air live on Saturday, July 29 with a start time of 8pm ET, and that AEW Fight for the Fallen will air live on Saturday, July 13 at 8pm ET.

- Wrestling legend Jerry Lynn worked as a producer for the Casino Battle Royale on the AEW Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show on Saturday night, according to PWInsider. Lynn was signed by AEW earlier this year. Indie veteran QT Marshall worked as a producer for the Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody Rhodes match.

- There were a lot of former WCW and TNA employees that handled the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view production over the weekend, according to PWInsider.

Double Or Nothing production was led by former WCW producer Keith Mitchell on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Former Impact producer Kevin Sullivan assisted, along with other former WCW production workers. Mitchell and Sullivan had the idea of producing the show in a way that would give the viewer the atmosphere and the feel of a live sports broadcast. Sullivan was also credited for the video packages that aired throughout the pay-per-view to hype the matches. Former TNA employee Bob Rosen built and designed the ring, and also served as the ringside timekeeper during the show.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been tweeting about wanting to work with AEW ever since fans rallied behind him following a tweet he made on Jon Moxley's debut at Double Or Nothing. Roberts, the master of the DDT, commented on Moxley's Dirty Deeds move.

"Jon Moxley does a better DDT than dean Ambrose but would be glad to help either one tweak it to make it spot on," Jake wrote.

You can see Jake's related tweets below. He's also been re-tweeting fan comments on how AEW should work with The Snake.