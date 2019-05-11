- Above and below, Jay White and Kota Ibushi hype the upcoming G1 Climax event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. White said the G1 needs him more than the he needs the G1 and he'll be the last one standing. For Ibushi, he spoke about what to watch for at the show.

"I want to show my usual wrestling," Ibushi said. "The same NJPW as we have in Japan. What everyone calls 'Strong Style' is now evolving within me. Fans want to see the 'Strong Style' and I want to show today's version of it within NJPW."

NJPW Dominion takes place on June 6 in Osaka, tickets go on sale internationally on May 11 at 8 pm ET. Matches announced for the show so far:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Chris Jericho (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Taichi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)

- The second episode of the official NJPW English podcast is now out. NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton talks with Gino Gambino about announcing on the Wrestling Dontaku tour, along with the upcoming Southern Showdown events in Australia. At the moment the only place to listen is on YouTube, but Podcast RSS, iTunes, and Spotify pages are coming soon.