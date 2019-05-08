On the final episode of The Jim Ross Report podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on many professional wrestling topics including the upcoming Starrcast II event in Las Vegas, Nevada from May 23 - 26, 2019 and WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's new 'Firefly Fun House' gimmick.

According to Ross, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle being pulled from Starrcast was poor form on WWE's part. Ross went on to say that Starrcast will be a great event and that he will be involved in the roast of WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair over Starrcast weekend.

"Unfortunately, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle will not be at Starrcast," Ross began. "They have been pulled by WWE and that was really mishandled, in my view. The decision should have been made a lot earlier in the game, yay or nay. I don't know. It's just awkward. That's all I'm saying. Awkward. So, in any event, that's the story, and poor old Conrad [Thompson]'s left to pick up the pieces, but I think he [has] done a phenomenal job.

"This line-up for Starrcast is nothing short of incredible! And the Ric Flair roast, which yours truly will be a part of, should be really amazing. For me, it will depend on how many Moscow Mules I have indulged in. It should be fun. Las Vegas [Nevada], man."

On the subject of Bray Wyatt's new gimmick, Ross indicated that fans have made up their minds about the new presentation too early.

"Most folks are talking about Bray Wyatt and his reintroduction to television with his unique Firefly Fun House, which Pee Wee's Funhouse… there are a lot of different things you can relate to or tie back to… Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood. But here's my point. Fans, within a few seconds, had already deemed this a failure. And folks, I don't know, sometimes a lot of us who have been around longer had been teased and kidded for being a 'wrasslin' fan' all our life, and one of the reasons people make fun of us is because we can get very verbose about our opinions to the extreme of ridiculousness. Here's the deal. Don't judge too early. Let it play out a few weeks, for God's sakes." Ross added, "don't make yourself look stupid because that's what you do when in 30 seconds or a minute into a new presentation, it's the drizzling doo doo - it's not good."

