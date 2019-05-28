AEW announcer Jim Ross spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and said he had no idea that Jon Moxley was debuting at Saturday's AEW Double Or Nothing event to close the show.

"I didn't know it was going to happen," said Ross. "I knew we were negotiating with Moxley. I asked what was happening with him about 10 days ago, and I was told it was going well, but when it came time for the show, his name wasn't anywhere on my format sheet. It left my mind because I had more I knew I had to prepare for."

Ross described the big debut for Moxley as a "Stone Cold moment" for him on commentary. JR also said it reminded him of Mick Foley getting thrown off Hell In a Cell by The Undertaker.

"The lucky part for me is it reminded me of Mick Foley getting thrown off the cell," Ross said. "I didn't know that was going to happen, and the same thing happened on Saturday night in Vegas. I didn't know Moxley was coming out there. He was so full of passion and raw, animal magnetism. I felt it in my bone marrow, it was a 'Stone Cold' moment."

JR praised the fans in attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night, saying they delivered.

"The crowd there should be saluted, each and every person," JR said. "They brought something special. The only places I can remember hearing a crowd quite like that are some nights during the 'Attitude Era' in Chicago and at the Garden in New York. This audience, without question, was there because they wanted to be there, they made sacrifices to be there, and man, when they got in their seats, they delivered. We should all be grateful for that."

Regarding the AEW roster and the future of the company, Ross said they really have to bring it with what they brought on Saturday, or better.

"The roster has a lot of potential," Ross said. "We're now in a very competitive arena. I'm not referring to us against WWE, I'm comparing us against ourselves. The next time we have a major show, we have to bring what we brought this past Saturday or better. Anything less than overwhelming success is not going to work."