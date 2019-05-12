Happy Mother's Day! Several WWE stars took to Twitter to celebrate their moms. John Cena wrote about his life-changing moments and that you can't have life changes without life.

Natalya wrote a message to both her mom and sister Muffy along with family photos. Charlotte Flair also shared a family photo of herself when she was a child and captioned the old family photo: "I love you Mom! Happy Mother's Day."

The Miz wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the women who guide, push, support and love me for the man I am. There's nothing better than seeing the love my wife and 2 grandmas give to my daughter. I love you. And to all the moms out there."

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler shared a photo of her mom on Instagram and wrote: "Mom of Spades." WWE also went to Instagram to send out their Mother's Day wishes. They shared a photo of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion with her mom.

Alexa Bliss shared a throwback photo too and posted it on her Instagram. Matt Hardy dedicated a post to his wife and the mother of his sons Reby Hardy.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan shared a touching photo of his late mother.

Vince McMahon also commented on the day, "Happy Mother's Day to my 98-year-old mom and to all the mothers in the world who have given the gift of life."

You can read their Mother's Day posts below:

View this post on Instagram

Mom of Spades ?? #MothersDay

A post shared by Shayna Baszler ???? (@qosbaszler) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother's Day mom ! Love you

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on