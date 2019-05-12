Happy Mother's Day! Several WWE stars took to Twitter to celebrate their moms. John Cena wrote about his life-changing moments and that you can't have life changes without life.

Natalya wrote a message to both her mom and sister Muffy along with family photos. Charlotte Flair also shared a family photo of herself when she was a child and captioned the old family photo: "I love you Mom! Happy Mother's Day."

The Miz wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the women who guide, push, support and love me for the man I am. There's nothing better than seeing the love my wife and 2 grandmas give to my daughter. I love you. And to all the moms out there."

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler shared a photo of her mom on Instagram and wrote: "Mom of Spades." WWE also went to Instagram to send out their Mother's Day wishes. They shared a photo of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion with her mom.

Alexa Bliss shared a throwback photo too and posted it on her Instagram. Matt Hardy dedicated a post to his wife and the mother of his sons Reby Hardy.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan shared a touching photo of his late mother.

Vince McMahon also commented on the day, "Happy Mother's Day to my 98-year-old mom and to all the mothers in the world who have given the gift of life."

You can read their Mother's Day posts below:

Some life changing moments for me, first time I picked up ??????, first @WWE match, first @MakeAWish and THIS WEEKEND. @fit_ops Tears, smiles, honor, bravery, connection, and purpose among other things! Can't have''life changers' without LIFE. I love you Mom. #HappyMothersDay — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 12, 2019

My sister Muffy is an amazing mom ... because she had an amazing mom to look up to... Happy Mother's Day to my mom and mothers across the world!??https://t.co/SguPZKc1K1 pic.twitter.com/qxllycZiuh — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 12, 2019

I love you Mom! Happy Mother's Day! ?? pic.twitter.com/9QytiNBrzd — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 12, 2019

Happy Mother's Day to the women who guide, push, support and love me for the man I am. There's nothing better than seeing the love my wife and 2 grandmas give to my daughter. I love you. And to all the moms out there #HappyMothersDay @marysemizanin — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 12, 2019

Happy Mother's Day to my gorgeous wife, @RebyHardy. She is an incredible mother to our children & an amazing wife. I am a lucky man. I love you, MaMa. pic.twitter.com/DlewdulweA — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 12, 2019

Happy Mother's Day! I love you and miss you tons. Until we meet again, only love Terry pic.twitter.com/GMCQQ1TwCx — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) May 12, 2019