- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently going through different looks until she found the right one. Purrazzo hasn't been featured much on TV as of late, but she continues to regularly work NXT live events.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Riders have been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. This is where a decision will be made on the status of the black & yellow brand titles now that Ivar and Erik are with the WWE RAW brand. It was also announced that Kushida will be back in action on next Wednesday's NXT episode. He made his debut just last week, defeating Kassius Ohno. Kushida will face Kona Reeves on next week's show.

- John Cena announced today that he is partnering with Performix and the FitOps Foundation to help serve United States veterans. Cena made the announcement on Twitter today.

He wrote, "Believe in others who help you to believe in yourself. When the task is difficult, the triumph is greater. Absolutely and incredibly proud to be partnering with @performixdriven and @Fit_Ops to help those who've served our nation. #EarnedNeverGiven #KeepPerfecting #FitOps"

Performix wrote on Twitter, "We are Performix. Today we welcome our partner, @JohnCena as the leader of our fitness movement. Working together, we will strive to help millions, break through barriers and push each individual to #KeepPerfecting."

Cena can be seen in this this promo for the new foundation and brand. He noted that he will be active in the campaign. You can read the full announcement at this link.

