- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 rare matches with The Undertaker - vs. then-WWE Champion JBL and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Eddie Guerrero at Armageddon 2004, vs. Heidenreich and Paul Heyman in a Handicap Match the next month, vs. Rey Mysterio for the first time in a 2003 tournament match, vs. David Flair in 2002, with Vader and Mankind vs. The Nation of Domination in 1997.

- WWE announced today that Co-President George Barrios will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 14. A live audio webcast will be available on the WWE Corporate website. Barrios is expected to begin speaking at approximately 9:20am ET.

- It looks like WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is getting some experience working as a Producer with the WWE developmental brand. Gargano noted on Twitter that he will be wearing a different hat for the brand this weekend.

He wrote, "The #1 killer of success is complacency. Especially when it comes to this job.. there's just so many different sides and intricacies to it, you can always get better and learn something new. I get the chance to wear a different hat this weekend! @WWENXT #JohnnyProducing?"

You can see Gargano's full tweet below with a friendly jab at "dad" Triple H: