As noted, AEW's Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) has been announced for a singles match with Pentagon Jr. on Friday, August 16 for the Northeast Wrestling promotion in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Moxley has also been announced for several other dates for NEW. His first appearance will actually come on Friday, June 14 in Waterbury, CT. Moxley will wrestle Darby Allin that night.

Ambrose's wife Renee Young will appear for a meet & greet at the same NEW events.

Below is an updated look at Moxley's NEW schedule:

* Friday, June 14 vs. Darby Allin for NEW Brass City Brawl in Waterbury, CT at the Waterbury PAL

* Saturday, June 15 in Jackson, NJ at Six Flags

* Friday, August 16 vs. Pentagon Jr. for NEW Prison Break in Poughkeepsie, NY at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center

* Saturday, August 17 for NEW Wrestling Under The Stars in Scranton, PA at PNC Field