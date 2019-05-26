- Alicia Atout was the backstage interviewer at last night's Double Or Nothing. In the video below, Adam Page talks after MJF ruined his moment with Bret Hart.

- According to PWInsider, FITE TV has extended the replays for Double Or Nothing. At first, it was until June 1 and now it's available until July 9.

- Fans are still reeling from Jon Moxley making his appearance at last night's AEW Double Or Nothing. Chris Jericho (who Moxley attacked) was asked today by a Twitter user when Moxley would be a guest on Talk Is Jericho. Jericho was quick to respond that Moxley would be a guest on the podcast on Wednesday.

Below is Jericho's reply: