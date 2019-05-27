Dean Ambrose is no more, and Jon Moxley has arrived. He is also extremely busy. Just a day after invading AEW's Double or Nothing on Saturday, Moxley announced that he will be heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Via a tweet, Moxley showed a vignette that has been making the rounds for weeks of a man with a knife. The video has ended with "Time's Up" and a picture of IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson. Moxley is then revealed to be the mysterious figure in the bar. The expected date of his arrival is June 5, 2019, the day of the finals of the Best of the Super Juniors.

After Double of Nothing, it was announced by Tony Khan that Moxley signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Part of the deal included an opportunity to do bookings outside of the company when the schedule is light. AEW's TNT deal doesn't start for another few months.

Moxley is the second major AEW wrestler to be competing for NJPW in the next few months. Chris Jericho, who defeated Kenny Omega this past weekend to become a contender for the AEW World Championship, is set to face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on June 9.

On August 16 in Poughkeepsie, New York, Moxley will face Pentagon Jr. for Northeast Wrestling at the Mid Hudson Civic Center.

In a tweet through All Elite Wrestling, Moxley also cut a promo about wanting to cause a paradigm shift in pro wrestling.

"One day, they will all come to my funeral just to make sure I stay dead, but today is not that day," Moxley said. "I'm alive! My heart is still beating and I'm breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time. My name is Jon Moxley and I am on a mission to reclaim my soul. And I'm not the only who thinks, 'You know it's about time this industry got a face lift.' So make no mistake about it, this is an official declaration of war against anybody who wants to get in my way or anybody who stands in AEW's way. We're on a mission to knock the pillars of this industry on their ass. We ain't reading history books anymore, we're writing them. This is what you call a paradigm shift."



