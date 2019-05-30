- Title Match Wrestling posted this video of two AEW fans getting engaged to be married at the AEW Double Or Nothing Weigh-In from Starrcast II in Las Vegas this past weekend.

- Chris Jericho's new "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with Jon Moxley is doing big numbers. Jericho noted on Twitter that in the first 10 hours of being live, the episode beat the all-time numbers for any previous episode of the podcast. You can read our recap of the interview by clicking here.

- AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks took to Twitter tonight to let fans know that the promotion will not be deleting their GIFs from social media.

Matt wrote, "Your AEW GIFs are safe. Please keep making 'em. [heart emoji]"

- Tickets are still available for AEW's Fyter Fest event on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, FL. Tickets went on sale at 12 noon ET on Wednesday and apparently there were issues with ordering due to the website.

"Tickets are still available! The site is being bombarded though, so if you see the "tickets went fast" page, just refresh and keep trying. Good luck!," wrote AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes on Twitter.