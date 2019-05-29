Jon Moxley revealed during his appearance on the latest episode of Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, that former deathmatch wrestler Nick Mondo was the director of his infamous prison break viral video.

Wrestling Inc. can also confirm that Mondo directed Moxley's recent "Time's Up" video reveal for New Japan Pro Wrestling, which you can watch in the video above. That video is also included on Mondo's website, as well as NJPW's YouTube page.

Moxley had the idea for the original promo video when he knew that he would be leaving WWE. Moxley said that all of the people that he knew were good with video production were with WWE. He decided to contact Mondo, who he is friends with, because he knew that Mondo created the docu-drama, The Trade. Mondo gave his ideas for the trailer and created a treatment for it, and was immediately hired.

The video was filmed in Los Angeles and cost $8,000 to produce, according to Moxley. The promo was shot over a two day period in February while Moxley was under contract to WWE. During filming, Moxley recalled receiving a message from Vince McMahon.

"Vince texted me at what would have been 4 a.m. his time while I was filming this," Jericho recalled. "He tried to get me to extend my contract to do the Europe tour [in May]. He said, 'Hey pal, I need a favor. The biggest box office we'd have would be The Shield's last run through Europe."

Moxley said he briefly considered it before turning the request down.

"Now you want a favor from me, but a few months ago this wasn't how you wanted it to go," Moxley said. "It's not like you're going to put me on WrestleMania and do some angle that we're gonna follow up on the tour with. So I'm like, 'No, screw you, you want me to do your brutal post-Mania tour. Call Dave [Batista], call Triple H, call Brock [Lesnar]. Call somebody else. I ain't your huckleberry this time!'"

Moxley said that his actual response was more diplomatic, and technically the truth. Moxley informed Vince that he was "committed to a film project," which was getting the promo released at exactly midnight on May 1st, when his contract with WWE expired. Moxley added that he has more projects in the early stages with Mondo.