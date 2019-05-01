- Above is the latest WWE SmackDown vignette for Aleister Black, which premiered on this week's episode. Black, who has not appeared live on TV since coming to the blue brand in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, talks about fear and making his opponents fade to black. As noted, Black defeated Jinder Mahal in this week's pre-SmackDown dark match.

- Jon Moxley is trending worldwide on Twitter. As we noted earlier, the former Dean Ambrose tweeted his first post-WWE promo at midnight and that video shows him breaking out of prison, an apparent reference to his WWE departure. Ambrose's WWE contract was set to expire on April 30. The promo was posted just after midnight on May 1. For those who missed it, you can see the promo at this link.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg took to Instagram on Tuesday night and posted a teaser, telling fans to stay tuned.

Goldberg wrote, "#whosnext ?? #whatsnext ?? Stay tuned"

There's no word yet on what the teaser is for, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full post below: