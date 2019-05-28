All Elite Wrestling has announced Jon Moxley's debut opponent for the upcoming Fyter Fest event. The former Dean Ambrose will be doing battle with Joey Janela after the two met in a recent episode of Being The Elite. As seen above, AEW has uploaded a clip of the segment with Moxley and Janela.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. It will air live on Bleacher Report Live at 8pm ET. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 noon ET.

The following matches have been announced for AEW Fyter Fest:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Pac, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela