Ring of Honor star Jonathan Gresham was the next star to be in ROH's column 10 Questions With. The star talked about other ROH stars Silas Young and TK O'Ryan, his guilty pleasures, favorite country to wrestle in, the best advice he was given, and his thoughts of being part of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Below are highlights from the interview:

Best wrestling advice he was given:

"It wasn't so much advice, but a promoter I worked for a lot in the Midwest once told me I'd never be taken serious as a tech-style wrestler. To be honest, that lit a fire inside me to do more and try harder. And if not for that I might not be here in ROH."

Favorite countries to wrestle in:

"Japan, Germany, and the UK. I feel the fans there accepted me and my brand of wrestling from the start. They made me feel more comfortable performing. I don't think I'd be the way I am now without those fans and tours."

Things he doesn't understand that are popular:

"TK O'Ryan and Pepsi."

His guilty pleasures:

"I enjoy romantic comedies -- a lot."

Thoughts on being in NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors for the first time:

"Is this really happening?"

Message to Silas Young:

"It's only a matter of time before karma catches up to you."

Gresham also shared his favorite video games and his hidden talents. You can read the whole interview here.