Even though she made her debut on Impact last November, Jordynne Grace isn't officially signed with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider.

Impact offered a contract last year, but it was never signed, so she is technically free to sign with anyone at the moment.

The report continued that Impact is "scrambling" to sign Grace, if she decides not to lock in a deal with them it's possible she will not continue on with Impact Wrestling.

Grace has been a staple over the last few months and received an Impact Knockouts Championship match against Taya Valkyrie at last month's Rebellion PPV in Toronto. Valkyire retained the title via pinfall.