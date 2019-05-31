IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson made some comments about his upcoming match with Jon Moxley. The comments were made doing backstage after Robinson and YOH defeated Jado and Robbie Eagles during Night 13 of the Best of the Super Juniors.

"Just because I'm out there dancing with a smile on my face, playing around with the kids and the babes, doesn't mean that I'm not focused," Robinson said. "Doesn't mean that I don't know that you're going to whoop my a-- on June 5. Well, guess what, Juice Robinson will be doing a fair amount of a-- kicking too on June 5."

Robinson went on, "Jon don't let the costume fool you, don't let the cute face fool you, I'm going to be throwing these suckers [fists] all over the place and I know you are too. It's going to be a fight for this [lifts up title]. Here's the cool thing about it all, win, lose or draw, and trust me I plan on winning. Win, lose or draw this puppy right here [lifts title] gets elevated. Just like I wanted it to be."

"Jon Moxley is going to be my biggest challenger yet and he is the reason the world is watching this title. I'm going to do my best to keep it," Juice ended.

The match will be taking place at Ryogoku Sumo Hall at the Best of the Super Juniors finals. This match will mark Moxley's NJPW debut.

Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi was also announced for June 5.

You can listen to Juice Robinson's full comments in the video above.

