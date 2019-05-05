- Above, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. The duo also saw the painting and thought it was "so cool" and of course, "iconic," to receive a painting of themselves.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: The Rock, Mandy Rose, and Cathy Kelley.

- Although this took place two days ago, Kane (Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Mayor) did a Cinco de Mayo themed event called, "Sinko de Mayor" to help benefit the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. As you can see below, Kane dressed up for the occasion.