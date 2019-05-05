- Above, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. The duo also saw the painting and thought it was "so cool" and of course, "iconic," to receive a painting of themselves.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: The Rock, Mandy Rose, and Cathy Kelley.
Since today's my birthday - my annual "birthday clang and bang" workouts are always special. Labored in sweat, grit, spit, cuss words, laughs, loud music and some other sexy s--t ?? But it's mainly labored in the most important thing of all ~ gratitude. Grateful to have these two hands to put in the hard work and take some more cracks at success as we go down this wild & blessed road of life. #birthdayclangandbang #gratitude #cleanupyoursweatdammit
- Although this took place two days ago, Kane (Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Mayor) did a Cinco de Mayo themed event called, "Sinko de Mayor" to help benefit the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. As you can see below, Kane dressed up for the occasion.
Can you Sinko de Mayor? Stop by @ChuysKnoxville near Cedar Bluff for 5pm and take a shot. Proceeds benefit @EastTNChildrens. You can even sign sign up for a Knox County library card while you're here! pic.twitter.com/AaCRlrBleP— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 3, 2019
One hour left to stop by @ChuysKnoxville and try to Sinko de Mayor! There have been a few lucky kids who've dunked me. Can you? Thanks to @wivk1077 and @TonyWIVK. All proceeds go to @EastTNChildrens. #YouCantSinkoThisMayor pic.twitter.com/GhK5Du5RfU— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 3, 2019