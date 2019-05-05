- Above, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. The duo also saw the painting and thought it was "so cool" and of course, "iconic," to receive a painting of themselves.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: The Rock, Mandy Rose, and Cathy Kelley.

- Although this took place two days ago, Kane (Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Mayor) did a Cinco de Mayo themed event called, "Sinko de Mayor" to help benefit the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. As you can see below, Kane dressed up for the occasion.

Can you Sinko de Mayor? Stop by @ChuysKnoxville near Cedar Bluff for 5pm and take a shot. Proceeds benefit @EastTNChildrens. You can even sign sign up for a Knox County library card while you're here! pic.twitter.com/AaCRlrBleP — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 3, 2019