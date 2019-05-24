New Jersey indie wrestler Karissa Rivera is training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens.

Rivera, a second generation talent, participated in a WWE tryout back in December 2018, and before that faced Lacey Evans on WWE NXT TV in a losing effort. She also accompanied NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream to the arena for a segment.

Rivera appeared on the April 9 WWE SmackDown episode, teaming with Kristen Stadtlander as The Brooklyn Belles. They lost to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Rivera also made her Women of Honor debut for ROH recently and appeared in a Knockouts Battle for Impact Wrestling.

SQC also reports that Rivera recently tried out for the upcoming WWE Superstar Search reality competition, which is being produced by Bunim-Murray.

Karissa trains under Damian Adams, who tweeted this shot of her at recent Impact TV tapings: